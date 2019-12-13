BG squares off against Cleveland St.

TEAM LEADERS: Algevon Eichelberger and Tre Gomillion have led the Vikings. Eichelberger is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Gomillion is putting up 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Dylan Frye and Daeqwon Plowden. Frye has averaged 14.8 points and four rebounds while Plowden has put up 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLAN: Frye has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 15 for 38 over his last five games. He's also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.