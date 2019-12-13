Bill cosponsored by US Rep. Dave Joyce, of Ohio, ‘harmonizes religious freedom’ and LGBTQ rights

By Chris Anderson | December 13, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 4:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart introduced a bill, which is cosponsored by Rep. Dave Joyce from Ohio, that would attempt to provide added protections to LGBTQ individuals while maintaining religious freedom.

“No American should lose their home or job simply for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. All religious persons should be free to live, work or serve their community in ways that are consistent with their faith.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

One purpose of the Fairness for All Act is to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in public spaces, including at workplaces, housing facilities, and accommodations.

“All of God’s children, regardless of sexual orientation or religion, deserve dignity, respect, and the right to pursue happiness,” Stewart said. "This legislation allows us to settle the legal questions and get back to the business of loving our neighbors.”

Religious groups would be exempt from the anti-discrimination law.

During his announcement, Steward touted support for the bill from several religious groups and organizations.

“The Seventh-day Adventist Church endorses this balanced and principled piece of legislation because it affirms two essential components of our belief system: honoring God and loving our neighbor.”
Seventh-day Adventist Church

The bill has not gone without opposition. More than a human rights groups submitted a joint statement expressing concern for the proposed legislation by calling it deceptive, saying in part: “The “Fairness for All” Act is anything but fair, and it certainly does not serve all of us. It is an affront to existing civil rights protections that protect people on the basis of race, sex, and religion and creates new, substandard protections for LGBTQ people with massive loopholes and carve-outs, and upends critical federal programs that serve children in need.”

[ Read the entire joint statement voicing concern towards the bill ]

Local group Cleveland Right to Life is urging Joyce to remove his sponsorship from the bill. According to the organization, the bill would “require boys be allowed to play in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms if a they claim to identify as girl.”

Joyce and seven other Republican lawmakers are cosponsors on the proposal.

