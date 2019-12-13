Cleveland police: 65-year-old woman tries to fight off robber, but suspect gets away with her purse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are seeking to identify a male suspect accused of robbing a 65-year-old woman on Cleveland’s West side.
According to investigators, the victim cashed a check for nearly $800 and purchased a money order for $340. She then put both into her purse.
As she was leaving the American Food Mart on Detroit Avenue on the morning of Nov. 29, the suspect approached and snatched her bag.
Police said the woman tried to fight off the robber, but he was eventually able to run away.
The suspect was wearing a gray cap, black hooded-sweatshirt, tan pants, and tan boots at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police Second District at 216-623-5217.
