Colgate goes up against Cincy

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas. Burns has averaged 16.1 points while Ivanauskas has accounted for 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by juniors Chris Vogt and Keith Williams, who have combined to score 25.6 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 35.2 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 43 over his last five games. He's also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.