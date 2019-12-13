Drake puts streak on line vs No. 14 Dayton

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a key facilitator, accounting for 13 points and 6.3 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn, who is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.POTENT PENN: Penn has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.