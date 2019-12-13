Filming for movie to close down Cleveland streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Filming for a new movie will shut down a few Cleveland streets on Friday and Saturday.
The movie is based on the life and death of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton.
Actor, Daniel Kaluuya, best known for his role in the movie “Get Out” will play Hampton in the film.
The closure will be in the area of 65th St. and Bridge Ave.
The closure is set to start at 6 a.m. on Friday and lasts until midnight on Saturday.
West 65th Street between Bridge Avenue and Madison Ave. will be closed. Pear Ave. between West 65th St. and West 61st St. will also be closed.
The closure is happening near the Joesph M. Gallagher School.
Residents living or working in the area will be allowed to enter as needed.
The movie will once again bring Hollywood to Northeastern Ohio as well as jobs for the behind the scene crews.
There have been several Russo brothers movies filmed in the Cleveland area, including the recent filming of “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland.
