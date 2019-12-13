Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevin Love hit a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime to stop an eight-game losing streak. Love had 10 points in the fourth quarter and OT to help Cleveland win for the first time since Nov. 23 against Portland. It was San Antonio’s third straight overtime game. The Spurs won the previous two.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0. Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year. Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and 10 rebounds and West Virginia beat Austin Peay 84-53. The Mountaineers bounced back from their first loss of the season to St. John’s. Terry Taylor had 19 points for the Governors and Antwuan Butler added 14 points.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Arizona's Kyler Murray are two quarterbacks who share a lot of history. They were college teammates at Oklahoma, both won the Heisman Trophy and both came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall draft pick. Now the two friends will meet on an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. Mayfield and Murray have very different personalities, but both players praised each other for their ability to make plays and be good leaders. Cleveland has won four of its past five games to stay in the playoff hunt. Arizona is trying to snap a six-game losing streak.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is confident good friend Odell Beckham Jr. wants to stay with the Browns. Although reports have surfaced saying Beckham wants out of Cleveland, Landry, who has been tight with the star since their days together as teammates at LSU, doesn't think OBJ wants to bolt. Landry said Beckham “wants to be here.” He said Beckham has given the Browns everything he can despite playing this season with a sports hernia injury. Beckham's statistics have suffered, but Landry said his sole motivation is winning. Beckham is under contract through the 2023 season.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide. He is the first LSU players to win the 21-year-old award. Burrow has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. He received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are also the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.