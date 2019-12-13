2 injured in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

Scene outside Gino's Cento Anno (Source: Dan Stamness)
By 19 News Digital Team | December 13, 2019 at 2:53 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 2:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of a West Side bar.

Police responded to a shooting outside of Gino’s Cento Anno bar on Denison Avenue just after 2 a.m.

EMS transported a man and a woman to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Denison Avenue is currently shut down from I-176 to West 14th Street.

19 News is working to find out if the shooter has been arrested.

This is a developing story, stay with 19 News for updates.

