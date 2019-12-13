Lakewood home goes up in flames on city’s west end

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors watched in awe as a fire ripped through a Lakewood home on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from Fairview Park, Lakewood and Rocky River were called to the Spring Garden Avenue home around 2:30 p.m., but it was too late--the flames had already consumed the second floor and attic.
It appears the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of the home, which was vacant and up for sale.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
