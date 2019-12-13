Lakewood home goes up in flames on city’s west end

Intense flames heavily damaged a Spring Garden Avenue home in Lakewood on Thursday. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | December 12, 2019 at 9:49 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:49 PM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors watched in awe as a fire ripped through a Lakewood home on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Fairview Park, Lakewood and Rocky River were called to the Spring Garden Avenue home around 2:30 p.m., but it was too late--the flames had already consumed the second floor and attic.

Lakewood Fire Companies are still on scene of a well involved Structure Fire. Spring Garden is closed. Mutual aid has been called to assist. *Photo courtesy of the Lakewood Observer.

Posted by Lakewood Firefighters Local 382 on Thursday, December 12, 2019

It appears the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of the home, which was vacant and up for sale.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

