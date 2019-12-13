Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say held a gun while recording a threatening video about an Ohio Jewish center is asking for certain evidence that portrays him in a negative light to be thrown out. James Reardon, of New Middletown, has been indicted on one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Reardon's defense argued in a motion filed Monday that firearms seized in a search of his residence, except for the one he's allegedly holding in the video, shouldn't be introduced into evidence because he wasn't charged with a firearm violation.