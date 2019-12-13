Man loses motorized wheelchair to thief who rolled away in it, Cleveland Police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives need the public’s help to find a woman who jumped into a man’s motorized wheelchair and rolled away in it.
The 66-year-old man left the $7,500 chair unattended as he shopped at AJ’s Deli and Drive Thru., and when he came back outside it was gone.
Police say the suspect is likely in her 20s, and named Bri or Brianna.
The woman rode away down the 10000 block of East 106th Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216.621.1234.
