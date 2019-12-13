Megaphone Poll: Will Freddie be back as head coach next season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This was going to be the year.
High-flying wins, a guaranteed playoff spot and even some barber shop chatter over whether the new Browns could reach the Super Bowl.
It’s of course not looking good, with many harshly criticizing Freddie Kitchens’ questionable play calling--which favors the pass over the run.
Despite a 6-7 record, Kitchens has refused to give up the reigns on offense, which is a lesson most rookie head coaches learn the hard way (just ask Pat Shurmur).
With the team’s playoff chances hanging by a thread, is it time for Browns’ GM John Dorsey to cut him loose? Or, should the front office and fan base give Kitchens more time to grow into the leader we all hoped he’d become?
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.