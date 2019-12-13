Woman, her children threatened at gunpoint during Lorain home invasion; 3 men arrested

Left to right: Clayton West, Michael Isom, Dean Dajon (Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | December 13, 2019 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 11:20 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police took three men into custody who are allegedly linked to an armed home invasion.

According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of East 37th Street for reports of a burglary in progress.

Police say a suspect entered the home and threatened a woman and her children with a handgun while demanding valuable items.

While running from police at the scene, the man dropped the gun and his cellphone. Police later learned that the firearm was stolen from a recent burglary on West 14th Street in Lorain.

Detectives continued to investigate the home invasion and arrested 31-year-old Michael Isom. A police K-9 bit Isom during the arrest.

Two other men were later arrested for their roles in the home invasion: 25-year-old Dajon Dean and 23-year-old Clayton West.

The homeowner and her children were scared, but uninjured.

All three men were booked at the Lorain County Jail on a range of charges that include aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and complicity to aid another during the crime.

Dean is also a person of interest in a string of burglaries in Lorain and other nearby cities, but additional charges have not been presented.

