$1.5 million bond for suspect charged in triple murder on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two suspects charged in a triple murder on the city’s west side went before a judge Friday.
Kielonte Harris pleaded not guilty to his re-indictment on a number of charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Cleveland police said Kielonte and Deandre Harris shot and killed two women and a man at 7802 Lorain around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2.
April Lynn Magana, 36, died inside the home.
Joseph Meeks III, 31, was found dead outside the home.
Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police said both men fled after the shooting, but Kielonte was arrested later that afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home near the 9600 block of Sandusky Avenue in Cleveland.
Deandre was arrested several weeks later.
Kielonte is being held on a $1.5 million bond and will be back in court on Jan. 7.
Deandre is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Dec. 18.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.