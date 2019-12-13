Northeast Ohio Weather: Increasing clouds today with a high around 40 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A clear sky early on this morning will give way to increasing clouds by this afternoon. I’m keeping it dry today. Afternoon temperatures rise to around 40 degrees or so. We are monitoring a developing storm in the Southeast part of the country. This system will track up the East Coast tomorrow. Moisture will spread in here tonight from south to north. I have a light rain developing this evening. The rain will pick up its intensity a little bit overnight. Around a quarter to half inch of rain is in the forecast. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 30′s. This will be a cold rain.