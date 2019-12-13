Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight, rain will mix with snow on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gone is the sunshine we had this morning. It has been replaced by heavy cloud cover, which will linger for most of the weekend.
We haven’t seen anything in the way of rain today, but that will be changing after 10:00 PM. Rain will move in from the south and it will hang around all night.
Rain may mix with snow by morning. This wintry mix of rain with pockets of snow will continue through about mid-afternoon.
I think we’ll see several hours of dry time before lake effect snow develops tomorrow night. Bands of lake effect will impact the area through the day on Sunday, especially those of you on the East Side.
In terms of total snowfall accumulation, we’re expecting a trace to 1″ area-wide with the wintry mix on Saturday. Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, as well as the East Side of Cuyahoga County, may see an additional 1″ - 3″ with the lake effect that moves through Saturday night and Sunday.
If you’ll be traveling through the Snow Belt on Saturday night or Sunday, be aware of the potential for rapidly changing conditions. Visibility may drop quickly with lake effect snow showers and squalls moving through.
Saturday’s high: 40°
Sunday’s high: 33°
