Old Brooklyn barber makes his shop ‘safe haven’ for holiday packages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The holidays are right around the corner and we are all in rush to finish our shopping and get our packages delivered in time.
But, some people have no problem swiping your packages right off your front porch.
One local business owner is sick and tired of it, and he is trying something new to fight back against porch pirates.
Marlon Brown had a goal when he opened Legoheadz Barber Saloon in Old Brooklyn: to be a neighborhood barber shop.
So, he’s always got his ear to the street and he’s always thinking of ways to help out his fellow neighbors.
“It was just something that popped into my head,” Brown said. “I was watching a story on the news about porch pirates and I was like, ‘Hey, maybe I can just make the shop a safe haven,’ and it just kind of went from there.”
This week Brown took to Facebook to let the community know.
“Just saying, 'Hey if anybody's got any packages feel free to use the shop address. Bring a ID and you can come get your package and hopefully it can save some Christmas morning heartaches.'"
Brown said he comes into the shop early in the morning and stays until late at night.
Therefore, he thought it would be safer than having your package sit out on your porch all day until you get home from work.
He has been a victim of porch pirates himself.
"I think we've all had that sinking feeling at some point in time where you've gotten violated,” explained Brown. “Whether it's 5 bucks or 500 bucks, it's your hard-earned money, so, it should be there when you get home."
Brown said he is not even worried about being overwhelmed with packages.
As long as it helps people in his community not get their packages stolen, it’s well worth it.
"If me being here an hour or two late trying to organize some packages keeps somebody from having a terrible Christmas, that’s well worth the effort,” Brown said.
Brown said he isn’t worried about becoming a target to thieves either.
“If you worry about what could happen that usually will behind an excuse not to help,” Brown said. “If you’re helping with your heart in the right place then God’s got you and you don’t really have to worry about it.”
