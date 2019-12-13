OSHP trooper injured on I-90 while working traffic enforcement

By Alan Rodges | December 13, 2019 at 10:31 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was struck Friday morning on I-90 while conducting traffic enforcement.

The trooper was parked in a crossover near McKinley Road.

Authorities say that a 2008 Dodge Caliber traveling eastbound on I-90 went off the left side of the road and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side.

According to the release, the trooper was injured, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fairview Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber did not sustain any injuries.

The crash occurred on Friday around 8:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

