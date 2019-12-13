OSHP trooper injured on I-90 while working traffic enforcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was struck Friday morning on I-90 while conducting traffic enforcement.
The trooper was parked in a crossover near McKinley Road.
Authorities say that a 2008 Dodge Caliber traveling eastbound on I-90 went off the left side of the road and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side.
According to the release, the trooper was injured, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fairview Hospital.
The driver of the Dodge Caliber did not sustain any injuries.
The crash occurred on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
