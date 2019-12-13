Police searching for 65-year-old man with Dementia after he walked out of Tallmadge nursing home

Eugene Selman (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 13, 2019 at 6:39 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 6:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statewide alert for 65-year-old Eugene Selman after he walked away from Colony Park Nursing home on Friday and didn’t come back.

According to the report, Selman walked away from the nursing home on Colony Park Drive in Tallmadge at 4 p.m.

The report stated Selman suffers from Dementia, is 5′8″ tall, 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Selman was reportedly last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leather jacket, a hat, and black pants.

Call police if you see Selman or know where he may be.

