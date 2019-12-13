‘Seinfeld’ episode from 29 years ago predicted the score of the Cavaliers, Spurs game (video)

Jerry Seinfeld and Julie Louis-Dreyfus shown with their awards for the media backstage at the 51st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, Jan. 1, 1994. Both won for best actor and actress in a comedy series respectively for Seinfeld. The show also won best comedy series. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (Source: Reed Saxon)
By Chris Anderson | December 13, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 1:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-109 overtime game, but a character from “Seinfeld” already knew that.

The Cavs shared a video on Twitter from an April 1991 “Seinfeld” episode with Tor, a holistic healer. Jerry asks Tor if he can get in touch with “cosmic kinds of things” and decipher an illegible note he wrote.

Tor answered with laughter: “Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109.”

Kevin Love had 30 points and 17 rebounds in Thursday night’s thriller.

