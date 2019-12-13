‘Seinfeld’ episode from 29 years ago predicted the score of the Cavaliers, Spurs game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-109 overtime game, but a character from “Seinfeld” already knew that.
The Cavs shared a video on Twitter from an April 1991 “Seinfeld” episode with Tor, a holistic healer. Jerry asks Tor if he can get in touch with “cosmic kinds of things” and decipher an illegible note he wrote.
Tor answered with laughter: “Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109.”
Kevin Love had 30 points and 17 rebounds in Thursday night’s thriller.
