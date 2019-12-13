Suit alleging beating and retaliation by Cuyahoga County Jail guards settled for $140,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today in federal court, Corrionne Lawrence—who three months ago filed a complaint alleging he was beaten by Justice Center guards after cooperating with a U.S. Marshals investigation into the jail—reached a tentative $140,000 settlement, according to his attorney Subodh Chandra.
The settlement is subject to formal approval by the Cuyahoga County Council. The agreement was reached through the facilitation of U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin, according to county attorneys.
Lawrence had alleged that corrections officers in the fall of 2018:
• Confined him to a restraint chair for hours to punish him for speaking Spanish during his booking
• Knowingly allowed him to be attacked by another inmate, who was being held for the murder of Lawrence’s cousin
• Beat Lawrence as he was handcuffed in an elevator with a non-functional security camera—and then denied him medical treatment for his injuries
• Threatened to mace and hang him, and, as one correction officer allegedly threatened, “make it look like a suicide”
• Retaliated against him by threatening him, serving him rotten food, and denying him access to basic hygiene—all for reporting to U.S. Marshals Service investigators
In a prepared statement, Lawrence’s lead counsel, Ashlie Case Sletvold, said: “Mr. Lawrence is pleased that the county is taking steps toward resolving the incidents against him in a way that befits their seriousness. He hopes that this resolution is the first step in resolving the County jail’s ongoing human-rights crisis.”
The corrections officers named in the suit include Christopher Little, Brandon Smith, Barry Hickerson and Beverly Witt, and two others who weren’t identified.
Chandra Law has filed five suits against the county and its corrections officers this year alone over alleged abuse, torture, and other misconduct in the jail:
• A suit on behalf of Chantelle Glass, who reportedly suffered torture and then medical indifference at the jail—all captured on video
• A suit on behalf of Glenn Mayer, Jr., a disabled inmate who alleges he was attacked by a corrections officer while receiving his medication
• A suit on behalf of Tyrone Hipps, a Muslim inmate who alleges he was put in a chokehold while trying to pray
• A suit on behalf of Chariell Glaze, an inmate who alleges he was pepper-sprayed and confined to a restraint chair for asking the guards to call the booking department about his scheduled release
The firm filed a sixth lawsuit against the county, Ken Mills, Armond Budish, MetroHealth, Akram Boutros and Jane Platten, alleging retaliation against Nurse Gary Brack, who reportedly blew the whistle on jail conditions to Cuyahoga County Council and was swiftly removed from his position as nursing director.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.