Teen leads OSP on a chase that reaches 150 mph, ends in Lordstown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen leads police on a chase that reached up to 150 mph on the Ohio turnpike into Lordstown.
18-year-old Kyler Kinlen had a warrant out for his arrest in Michigan.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tried to pull him over on the turnpike in Portage County, but he ran.
The chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.
Kinlen finally stopped and pulled over in a Dairy Queen parking lot.
Kinlen’s car was smoking and nearly caught fire.
Kinlen is due back in court Friday morning for another hearing.
He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
