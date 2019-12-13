Topgolf in Independence set to open Friday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - If you are looking to work on your golf swing, here is your chance.
Topgolf is set to open its doors on Friday morning at 9 a.m.
The 60,000 square-foot venue features Topgolf games, technology, and more.
Customers will be able to enjoy food and drinks while using the venue to golf and play various golfing games.
The venue will be open year-round and will also include events for kids, families, social leagues, and golf tournaments.
“We are thrilled to introduce our newest, state-of-the-art venue to the Cleveland community. Topgolf is dedicated to bringing people together, and the holiday season is the perfect time to do that when visiting our venue,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle.
Topgolf Cleveland is located at 5820 Rockside Woods Boulevard North in Independence.
Topgolf has also opened locations in Columbus and Cincinnati.
