Traveling for the holidays? Here’s the worst times to be on the road with the thousands of other in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The solid economy is being credited for the record number of people who will travel for the holidays from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 according to AAA.
“With unemployment at historically low levels, millions of Americans will put a bow on 2019 with a trip to see family and friends,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central.
It’s expected 115.6 million people will travel in some form, which is a 3.9% increase over last year, and will set a record since AAA started tracking in 2000.
Here’s how the numbers breakdown for the East North Central region which includes Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin:
Every year AAA tries to forecast when the busiest travel days will be, which might help you to plan when to leave.
With Christmas being in the middle of the week, when everyone leaves home will be scattered.
Some will set out on Friday Dec. 20, and then it will be staggered through the weekend and the first part of the week.
However, the trip home may be a different story.
“AAA is projecting the Thursday and Friday after Christmas to be the busiest days on the road for travelers," Jim Garrity, Public and Legislative Affairs Manager for AAA said. “One of the best ways to avoid heavy traffic is to travel on the holidays themselves, which tend to be more lightly traveled. That being said, with nearly 4.7 million Ohioans expected to travel, give yourself plenty of time because traffic is a strong possibility.”
There is some good news for drivers as gas prices are expected to continue drop over the next couple of weeks.
“Gas prices steadily declined in November, paving the way for even cheaper prices for the year-end holidays,” a news release said. “AAA expects most motorists to see gas prices drop before the new year, but will likely be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37.”
