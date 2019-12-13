Van stolen from mother of 5 while she and her youngest were out to breakfast in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This is the giving season. It’s not supposed to be the stealing season.
Apparently, a car thief didn’t get the right message.
Someone totally took advantage of a mother of five when she and her youngest daughter were grabbing a bite to eat.
“We were at Denny’s, me and my child. We had lunch, we come out of Denny’s and my van was gone.”
Mary Hasan’s 2003 grey Dodge Caravan was parked in the lot at the Denny’s on West 150th when it was taken.
She could only afford liability on it, so there’s no insurance money to help her get another vehicle.
“I go help my mom out . My mom is an elderly woman. I go give her a bath, bathe her. I go take care of her, cook for her. They took everything away from me. I can’t afford to buy a new van.”
To whoever the car thief is, you stole more than Mary’s 2003 van.
For you, it was a crime of convenience, Mary said for her family, it’s a major inconvenience and a big expense.
“It happened last Thursday, the 5th. I still remember the time and everything.”
The van may be sitting abandoned on a Cleveland street. If you see a van that resembles it and you know it doesn’t belong to someone in the neighborhood, call police.
The van isn’t worth much monetarily, but for Mary, it has personal value too.
"I just know that these people took something away from me that matters to me and I really pray for these people that they will do the right thing and put it back where it was. I’m not going to press charges or nothing but I just need my van back.
There were some personal items in the van when it was taken, her cat’s carrying cage was also in there.
“I even talked to the police and the police told me that if its ever recovered they’ll put it in the tow lot and I have to go get it, gonna cost me money too. I don’t have that kind of money to take my car out.”
One of her son’s, who’s away serving his country in the military, created a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $1,000.
“This is Jesus’ holiday. You would think people would be doing good, not doing bad, ya know what I mean.”
Police are still looking for Mary’s van.
To whoever took it, have the Christmas spirit return her vehicle to her. I promise you’ll feel better.
