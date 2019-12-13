Whole lotta Love in San Antonio

Whole lotta Love in San Antonio
By Tony Zarrella | December 12, 2019 at 11:12 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love scored 30 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, and Collin Sexton added 28, as the Cavaliers finally snapped the losing streak with a 117-109 win over the Spurs.

Love, who’s on the trading block, scored 19 of his 30 in the first half before going silent for much of the second half, but came alive down the stretch to rescue the Cavs.

The Cavaliers also led in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night before the Rockets stormed back to stun them at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavs entered Thursday’s game having lost 8 straight and 14 out of 15.

Next up, the Bucks in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

