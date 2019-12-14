City of Cleveland loses fight to withhold PTSD treatment from EMS workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a year of fighting for PTSD to be recognized for EMS crews like it already is for police and fire, a judge just ruled in the union’s favor.
19 News has been covering this story for the last year. The city was challenging PTSD in the pending CARE union contract, even though an arbitrator ruled in their favor.
So it went to a higher court, and Judge Michael Russo just ruled that mental health can be considered an injury, allowing Cleveland EMS workers to take paid leave in “certain qualifying events.”
The union issued a statement Friday, after the ruling:
“CARE is pleased with the court’s decision and looks forward to negotiating our next contract with the city. We appreciate all the hard work that was put forward by Judge Russo.”
