Geauga County officials issue warning as accidents pile up on slick roads

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on hitting the road in Geauga County, be extra careful.
Geauga County’s Sheriff Hildenbrand reported “many accidents” were plaguing drivers since the snow started.
Chardon Police also issued their own warning:
"Please be aware that the snowy conditions are leading to icy and snow covered roadways. Our city crews are out and about and are doing their best to keep our city streets clear.
Roads throughout Geauga County may be slick and snow covered. Please be careful if you have to be out! Snow is expected the rest of the day.
Seems like a good day to stay in!"
19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman said Sunday’s weather will include lake effect snow showers bringing amounts of an inch or less to most and a little more than an inch in the snowbelt as temperatures recover to highs in the low to mid 30s.
