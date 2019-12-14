Northeast Ohio weather: rain changes to snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be a wet one with patchy morning fog and widespread rain that may mix with a little wet snow.
Adding insult to injury are the brisk and gusty winds as temperatures remain nearly steady at around 40.
Tonight, as rain mixes and changes to snow, we’ll see lows slip to the upper 20s.
Sunday’s weather will include lake effect snow showers bringing amounts of an inch or less to most and a little more than an inch in the snowbelt as temperatures recover to highs in the low to mid 30s.
Monday arrives with rain, possible freezing rain and snow along with highs in the mid 30s.
Monday night will be snowy with lows around 30. Leftover snow showers on Tuesday morning will give way to clouds and highs in the lower 30s.
