Shooting at West Side bar in Cleveland streamed live on Facebook

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are recovering after being shot outside a bar on the city’s West Side early Friday morning. Cleveland Police are still searching for the man they believe is responsible. It happened outside Gino’s Cento Anno bar on Denison Avenue at around 2 a.m.
A man who happened to be at the bar says he started recording when a fight broke out right in the parking lot. Next thing he knew one of those men started shooting and he jumped in to help.
“Oh, they’re shooting!" someone yells in the Facebook live.
“That dude in the street right there got the gun," yelled James.
Warning: This video may not be suitable for some viewers.
“I’m a first responder for real, for real. If he needs help I gotta get out there," James told an off-duty officer inside the bar. "I gotta help that dude he got shot.”
In the Facebook live you can see a man shooting outside the bar. It also shows a silver jeep. In the video, James claims the shooter jumped into the back of that jeep. He says as soon as the coast was clear he ran out to help the victims.
"I got shot in my foot!" the woman cried.
"Come here and put pressure on this," James said.
A 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot. A 30-year-old man was also shot in the hand.
"I got a bullet stuck in my finger look at this," the man can be heard saying in the video. "We just walked outside the bar people started shooting."
That woman is home from the hospital and doing OK, but she is still in shock.
"That could’ve been my life," the woman said.
"That could’ve been a lot of people’s lives, but you’re good you got angels watching over you. Count your blessings," James said.
She says she is getting ready to graduate from college next week and certainly never expected this.
“Uhh, it hurts so bad,” the female victim cried.
"We both got shot," the man said.
"You guys are alright," James told them.
An undercover police officer was also hit by gunfire. The bullet struck his shoe, but he wasn’t hurt.
Police are looking for the man responsible.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.