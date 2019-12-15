Akron police investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead, officers unharmed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway for an officer-involved shooting that left one male dead on Sunday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Brittain Road and Evans Avenue at approximately 8:54 a.m.
After receiving multiple calls, patrol officers were sent to a car against the center median on I-76 east near E. Market Street, according to police.
Police said the car was unoccupied, but police had a description of the male who abandoned the car from the people who called police.
A short time later, officers found the male walking in the area of Brittain Road and Evans Avenue, according to police.
The police report said shots were fired during the encounter with the male.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The report stated that the Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct the autopsy.
Police said the male still has to be positively identified.
According to the Akron Police Department, “The officers involved were a 12-year veteran and an 18-year veteran. Per departmental procedure, the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.”
There were no injuries reported for the officers.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, 330-375-2Tip, The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.