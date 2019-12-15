Browns lose to the Cardinals 38-24 in a must-win game; Jarvis Landry and Freddie Kitchens exchange words on the sideline

GLENDALE, Arizona (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield leads the Cleveland Browns into a must-win in Arizona today, with a few interesting storylines.
FOURTH QUARTER: CARDINALS 38, BROWNS 24
Kenyan Drake's career day continued with his 4th touchdown and Zane Gonzlaez tacked on a field goal to make it 38-17 Arizona. Drake had 137 yards rushing.
Baker Mayfield threw another one-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones late for a 38-24 final score. Receiver Jarvis Landry and coach Freddie Kitchens exchanged words on the sidelines after a failed 3rd down.
THIRD QUARTER: CARDINALS 28, BROWNS 17
A replay reversal results in a pass interference penalty for the Browns, leading to Kenyan Drake's third touchdown of the game and a 28-17 Cardinals advantage heading into the 4th quarter.
Baker Mayfield threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones earlier in the quarter. Nick Chubb had 47 rushing yards on the drive to set up the score.
HALFTIME: CARDINALS 21, BROWNS 10
Arizona takes a 21-10 lead into halftime off a Kyler Murray to Dan Arnold touchdown pass. Murray is 12-15 for 154 yards passing and 53 yards rushing.
Earlier in the quarter, Nick Chubb scored his 8th touchdown of the year for Cleveland. Cornerback Denzel Ward left the field early with an ankle injury.
FIRST QUARTER: CARDINALS 7, BROWNS 0
For the second straight game, Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the Browns’ first drive, and they head into the second quarter down 7-0 to the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a quick lead by marching ‘em 90 yards down the field and into the end zone on the game’s opening drive. Kenyan Drake capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Browns in an early hole.
PREGAME
Mayfield, going against his former Oklahoma teammate (and backup) Kyler Murray. Both QB’s, Heisman Winners and the top overall picks in back-to-back Drafts (’18 & ’19).
Freddie Kitchens returning to where he was an assistant coach for 11 seasons.
Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks returning to where he the head coach just a year ago, going 3-13 before losing his job and coming to Cleveland.
And of course, the Browns, at 6-7, need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, with a date with the red-hot Ravens on the horizon here in Cleveland next week.
