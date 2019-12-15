Browns trail the Cardinals 21-10 at halftime in a must-win game

GLENDALE, Arizona (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield leads the Cleveland Browns into a must-win in Arizona today, with a few interesting storylines.
HALFTIME: CARDINALS 21, BROWNS 10
Arizona takes a 21-10 lead into halftime off a Kyler Murray to Dan Arnold touchdown pass. Murray is 12-15 for 154 yards passing and 53 yards rushing.
Earlier in the quarter, Nick Chubb scored his 8th touchdown of the year for Cleveland. Cornerback Denzel Ward left the field early with an ankle injury.
FIRST QUARTER: CARDINALS 7, BROWNS 0
For the second straight game, Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the Browns’ first drive, and they head into the second quarter down 7-0 to the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a quick lead by marching ‘em 90 yards down the field and into the end zone on the game’s opening drive. Kenyan Drake capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Browns in an early hole.
PREGAME
Mayfield, going against his former Oklahoma teammate (and backup) Kyler Murray. Both QB’s, Heisman Winners and the top overall picks in back-to-back Drafts (’18 & ’19).
Freddie Kitchens returning to where he was an assistant coach for 11 seasons.
Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks returning to where he the head coach just a year ago, going 3-13 before losing his job and coming to Cleveland.
And of course, the Browns, at 6-7, need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, with a date with the red-hot Ravens on the horizon here in Cleveland next week.
