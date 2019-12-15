6-car crash from icy conditions shuts down Low Bridge on I-90 in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Low Bridge on I-90 in Willoughby Hills is closed due to a 6-car crash and icy conditions.
Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash.
The bridge was shut down at 10:40 a.m. and so far, there is no time estimate as to when it will reopen.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said “Please find alternative routes of travel and as always be very careful driving due to the hazardous driving conditions involving icy roads.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.