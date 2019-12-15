Chardon police warn about icy roads, driveways, and sidewalks

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re planning on driving or walking on just about any pavement in Chardon, be extra careful so you don’t slip and slide.
The Chardon Police Department issued a warning to residents and visitors on Sunday morning that said, “Untreated roads, driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots may be icy this morning! Please use caution if you have to be out and about!”
The Chardon Fire Department also tweeted out a similar warning with a photo of the slick pavement.
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman said Sunday’s weather will include lake effect snow showers bringing amounts of a trace to an inch for most and a little more than an inch in the snowbelt as temperatures recover to highs in the low to mid 30s.
