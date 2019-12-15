Cleveland Police find motorized wheelchair stolen by woman who rolled away in it 2 weeks ago

Cleveland Police say the woman (above) is likely in her 20s, and named Bri or Brianna. (Source: Cleveland Police)
By John Deike and Rachel Vadaj | December 15, 2019 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed there was a happy ending to the unfortunately true story where a woman jumped into a man’s motorized wheelchair and rolled away in it on Nov. 30.

Police said he 66-year-old man left the $7,500 chair unattended as he shopped at AJ’s Deli and Drive Thru., and when he came back outside it was gone.

The woman rode away down the 10000 block of East 106th Street, according to police.

Just over two weeks later, police said officers found the stolen motorized wheelchair on East 98th Street and Benham avenue at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

