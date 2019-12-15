Cleveland Police issues endangered missing adult alert for a 60-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing adult alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for 60-year-old Mary Smith.
Smith was last seen walking around on Scranton Road and Parafine Ave. in Cuyahoga County around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and she has not been seen since police said.
Scranton Road and Parafine Ave. are near the Innerbelt Freeway.
Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded parka and brown pants. She also may be trying to go to the Eastlake area.
Smith is 5′1″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes police said.
She suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
This alert is for the following counties: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit police said.
Police said to call 911 if you see Smith. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.