Cuyahoga County’s ‘Hope for the Holidays’ shares Christmas joy with foster children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week Cuyahoga County reported the largest number of kids in foster care in the last decade.
Today hundreds of families, along with volunteers and employees of the Cuyahoga County begin to share the Christmas joy with the community.
It is the annual Hope for the Holidays event, where the Cuyahoga County invite their youth in foster care or companion care experience the holiday fun.
For many kids, this could be the only gift they receive this season.
Leon Harris, saw this as an opportunity to pay it forward, and teach his son Levi, the lesson of a lifetime.
“I think it was important to bring my son with me because I come from humble beginnings and so I think it’s important to give back to those who are less fortunate than us,” Harris said.
“This is a really good thing that everybody is having the things that I need and I’m happy that I’m here to do good things for other people,” Levi Harris added.
This Christmas season there are nearly 3 thousand kids in custody.
The biggest number in the last decade according to the county.
Because of the amount of kids in custody, for the County’s Division of Children and Family Services, this year’s hope for the holidays, is one of the biggest events of the season.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.