A fatal crash in Brimfield Township takes the life of 37-year-old woman early Sunday morning

BRIMFIELD TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - A one-car crash took the life of 37-year-old Jennifer J. Ketterman occurred 1 a.m. Sunday, the Ravenna Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.
Police said Ketterman was driving northbound on Mogadore Road in her 2016 Honda Accord, and she went off the right side of the road and struck a cement barricade.
The speed she was traveling at, and alcohol is said to be a factor in the crash during the initial investigation police said.
Police said Ketterman had her seat belt on during the time of the crash.
This is Portage County’s 14th fatal crash of 2019.
Officers from Brimfield Township Police Department, Tallmadge Police Department, Kent Police Department, and Brimfield Fire Department assisted on the scene.
