Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 18th consecutive victory, 125-108 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, one-half game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah. The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season.