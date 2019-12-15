Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football's most prestigious award in 60 years. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes. Burrow broke Heisman records for percentage of first-place votes received, percentage of total points received and margin of victory. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second. Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State last season. He finished strong in 2018 and broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — They crowded into Nationwide Arena, 13,000 strong, cheering every shot, roaring with every basket. Many were not there to see the game. They came to see LeBron. Both of them. Bronny James made his Ohio debut Saturday and hit the go-ahead shot in the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers' 59-56 victory over the St. Vincent-St. Mary Irish.Watching, cheering loudest of all and pacing the sideline, was LeBron James, NBA great, father to Bronny, and St. Vincent-St. Mary’s most famous alum.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 18th consecutive victory, 125-108 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, one-half game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah. The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson had a season-high 20 points as the 14th-ranked Dayton Flyers overcame a ragged start and beat Drake 78-47. Dayton took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years. The Flyers struggled to make shots early but pulled away with a 16-4 run that closed the half. Dayton is 8-1, while Drake fell to 8-3. The Bulldogs have lost both of their true road games, both in Ohio. They fell at Cincinnati earlier this season.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat No. 23 Xavier 80-78 in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court. Xavier had a chance in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired. Wake Forest won despite playing without 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who averaged 15 points and 10.9 rebounds off the bench in the previous seven games. Sarr is in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the Deacons’ Dec. 7 game against N.C. State.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 and 11 rebounds and West Virginia beat Nicholls State 83-57. Miles McBride added 15 points for the Mountaineers, who had five players scoring in double figures. Former West Virginia player D'Angelo Hunter scored 14 points to lead Nicholls State.