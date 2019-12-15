Life of 8-year-old Perkins Township child cut short after getting shot by 13-year-old relative

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Perkins Township Police Department confirmed the life of an 8-year-old child was cut short after being shot by their 13-year-old relative on Saturday.
According to Perkins Township Police Department Chief Robb Parthemore, dispatch received a call from the 5000 block of Memphis Avenue at 3:56 p.m. requesting an ambulance.
A second call to 911 informed dispatchers that the ambulance was for a gunshot victim, according to the report.
When Perkins Township Police, Fire, and EMS crews arrived on scene, they saw the 8-year-old child was being driven to the ER in a car, according to Chief Parthemore.
Police said the ambulance caught up to the car on Columbus Avenue to treat the child on the way to the ER.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
The identification of the child has not yet been released so that their family can be notified.
At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Perkins Township police said an update in the investigation revealed that the child was allegedly shot by a 13-year-old relative in the Memphis Avenue home.
According to Chief Parthemore, investigators recovered a gun from the scene.
Investigators are now trying to find out where that gun came from, according to police.
Chief Parthemore said investigators believe the shooting may be accidental.
However, after officers conferred with the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office, the 13-year-old was taken into custody and brought to the Juvenile Justice Center, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Perkins Township Police Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family for such a tragic event especially this time of year.”
