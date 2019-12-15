Missing endangered adult alert is canceled as 60-year-old Cuyahoga County woman found safe by family

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said 60-year-old Mary Smith has been found and she was located safely by family.
The endangered adult alert has been canceled.
It is not known at this time where the family found Smith.
EARLIER SUNDAY
An endangered adult alert was issued for Smith as she was last seen walking around on Scranton Road and Parafine Ave. in Cuyahoga County around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and she has not been seen since police said.
Scranton Road and Parafine Ave. are near the Innerbelt Freeway.
Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded parka and brown pants. She also may be trying to go to the Eastlake area.
Smith is 5′1″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes police said.
She suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
This alert is for the following counties: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit police said.
