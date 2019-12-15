Northeast Ohio weather: lake effect snow showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather will include lake effect snow showers bringing amounts of a trace to an inch for most and a little more than an inch in the snowbelt as temperatures recover to highs in the low to mid 30s.
Look for a little light snow or flurries tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 20s.
Monday arrives with a little more light snow along with highs in the mid 30s.
Monday night will be snowy (light) as well with lows around 30.
Leftover snow showers on Tuesday morning will give way to glimpses of sun amid the clouds and highs in the lower 30s.
