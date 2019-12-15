Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Arthritis Foundation sponsored the Jingle Bell Run, raising big money and awareness for the organization.
More than a thousand runners from all over Northeast Ohio are participating.
“We’re raising $115,00K this year, record-breaking numbers," said Courtney Durbin, Arthritis Foundation. “We’re at a 1,000 registrants, not including all the volunteers and bystanders and all proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation."
Statistics show that 1 in 4 Americans suffer from arthritis and it is the nation's leading cause of disability.
All proceeds from the run will benefit the charity.
