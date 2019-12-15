Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run

Monies raised will benefit The Arthritis Foundation, which is working hard to find a cure

Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run
Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor | December 15, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 6:21 PM

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Arthritis Foundation sponsored the Jingle Bell Run, raising big money and awareness for the organization.

Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run
Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run (Source: WOIO)

More than a thousand runners from all over Northeast Ohio are participating.

“We’re raising $115,00K this year, record-breaking numbers," said Courtney Durbin, Arthritis Foundation. “We’re at a 1,000 registrants, not including all the volunteers and bystanders and all proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation."

WATCH: The runners start the race.

Runners trek through the snow for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run

Statistics show that 1 in 4 Americans suffer from arthritis and it is the nation's leading cause of disability.

All proceeds from the run will benefit the charity.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.