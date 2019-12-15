Solon Police searching for missing 24-year-old man last seen Saturday night

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department said officers need help finding 24-year-old Karan Lamba.
Police said Lamba’s family last saw him at his home on Saturday evening.
Lamba was described in the report as 5′11″ tall, 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
According to police, it appears Lamba left his home on foot.
What he was wearing when he left is unknown.
Anyone that sees Lamba or knows where he may be is urged to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.
