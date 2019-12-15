St. Edward High School coach suspended indefinitely for accusations of ‘inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time this fall, St. Edward High School has had to deal with a staff member being accused of “inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature.”
First, 32-year-old social studies teacher Patrick DeChant was arrested a sex crime on Oct. 4.
On Sunday, St. Edward High School administration sent a letter to the parents of students confirming a part-time athletic coach was suspended indefinitely by the school on the grounds of “disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature” that is now being investigated by the Lakewood Police Department.
Here is a statement 19 News obtained from from Principal KC McKenna:
"Thursday morning, one of our families informed us of disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature by one of our part-time coaches. We were stunned to learn of these allegations.
We immediately contacted the Lakewood Police Department and suspended the coach indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation. He was instructed to have no contact with anyone involved with the school. We are cooperating fully with the authorities during their investigation, which is ongoing.
These are disturbing allegations, and our concern is solely for the health and safety of our students. We have informed our community and instructed anyone with information to contact the Lakewood Police Department. We also have asked them to keep our community in their prayers during this difficult time, especially those who were affected by this behavior.
St. Edward High School conducts background checks on all employees, including part-time coaches, and requires that they participate in VIRTUS training to protect children and students against sexual abuse. We encourage anyone who is aware of inappropriate behavior to report their concerns to a trusted adult.
We are grateful to those who came forward to report this behavior, and will do whatever we can to support them and to protect their privacy."
Return to 19 News for updates.
