Volunteers in East Cleveland wrap gifts to give to needy families this Christmas

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Dozens of people woke up Saturday morning and headed to the East Cleveland Salvation Army to wrap gifts and spread a little holiday cheer.
For the seventh year in a row, Donte’s Gift Express will provide gifts to families in need at Christmas.
The plan is to wrap this week and deliver the gifts next week.
Founder, Donte Gibbs, said he wants to bring the community together.
“It’s just things that we want to do to spread that joy, increase that hope and create that unity that we feel is missing," Gibbs said.
Just one of the reasons why Ruby Watson supports the mission.
Watson came with her 8-year-old daughter Autumn and said this is the reason for the season.
“We do this to look forward something, to look forward that something is coming and so to put a smile on a kid’s face or family’s face is priceless," Watson said.
Eight-year-old Autumn told 19 News she enjoyed it in more ways than one.
“You get to spend time with your family and on Christmas, it’s not just about the presents, it’s about Jesus’ birthday," said Autumn.
Gibbs said next Saturday the volunteers will pick random houses in East Cleveland and deliver the gifts in person.
Created in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has since delivered gifts to 1,536 families in and around East Cleveland. This year they plan to deliver 600 gifts to families in East Cleveland, randomly selected. This is made possible via a grant from Neighborhood Connections, gift and monetary donations through the planning of Shaw High School alums, Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge.
