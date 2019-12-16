Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What began as a typical day delivering packages ended with an armed carjacking and fast getaway on the city’s East Side.
Cleveland Police it all started when a gunman stole an Amazon delivery truck Monday morning at East 138th Street and Harvard Avenue.
The truck was recovered shortly after the incident. and several packages were still inside the vehicle.
A suspect was arrested, but his identity has not been released.
There were no reports of injuries during the incident.
