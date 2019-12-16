Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks after 38-24 loss to Arizona Cardinals

By Chris Anderson | December 16, 2019 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 1:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach Freddie Kitchens spoke Monday, less than 24 hours after another disappointing Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cleveland Browns announced Kitchens will speak at 1:30 p.m.

The Browns fell to the Cardinals 38-24. Immediately following the game, Kitchens reportedly said he doesn’t care about his future with the organization.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was seen confronting the first-year head coach during an attempt at a second-half comeback.

Landry said he was asking for a play that would get him the ball.

The Browns host the 11-2 Baltimore Ravens for the team’s final home game in Cleveland on Sunday.

