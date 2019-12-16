Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks after 38-24 loss to Arizona Cardinals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach Freddie Kitchens spoke Monday, less than 24 hours after another disappointing Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cleveland Browns announced Kitchens will speak at 1:30 p.m.
The Browns fell to the Cardinals 38-24. Immediately following the game, Kitchens reportedly said he doesn’t care about his future with the organization.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was seen confronting the first-year head coach during an attempt at a second-half comeback.
Landry said he was asking for a play that would get him the ball.
The Browns host the 11-2 Baltimore Ravens for the team’s final home game in Cleveland on Sunday.
This story will be updated.
