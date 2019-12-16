Cleveland man found guilty on dozens of sex crimes involving 3 girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty by jury on 38 crimes, including multiple counts of rape against three young girls.
Other charges against Donnie Sims include gross sexual imposition, felonious assault, possessing child pornography, and having weapons under disability.
Investigators say, for several years, the 60-year-old man sexually assaulted three young girls between the ages of 11 and 14.
Sims’ sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday at a Cuyahoga County courtroom.
